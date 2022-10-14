In Week 6, Chiefs fans want Trent McDuffie starting at cornerback

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans definitely want their first-round rookie cornerback on the field this Sunday.

Chiefs fan confidence

Fan confidence peaked after Kansas City defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in Week 4, but narrowly defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 seems to have shaken that faith a little bit.

Rashad Fenton

A large majority of fans would like Kansas City’s fourth-year cornerback to take a seat when 2022 first-round selection Trent McDuffie returns from injured reserve.

Importance of Week 6 game

Roughly two out of three Chiefs fans think the result of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills will ultimately decide which AFC team gets to take a week off before the postseason begins.

Chiefs vs. Bills winner

But only about three in five Kansas City fans think that the Chiefs will prevail on Sunday.

Most NFL fans think Buffalo will win

NFL fans across the country, however, think the Bills will win in Week 6 — and the Los Angeles Chargers will defeat the Denver Broncos. On the basis of its Week 2 victory, Kansas City would still hold the lead in the AFC West.

Roughing the passer flags applied unevenly?

After recent games where roughing-the-passer penalties seemed out of place, a very large majority of NFL fans think the rules are not applied evenly.

Roughing the passer goes too far?

Almost as many think the NFL has gone too far in its attempts to protect quarterbacks.

Roughing the passer review?

The same number would like to see those calls subject to video review.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.