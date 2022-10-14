Arrowheadlines: Von Miller believes Patrick Mahomes is the definition of a ‘hall of famer’

The latest

Von Miller always has kind words for the Chiefs’ quarterback

Von Miller: “Patrick Mahomes is the definition of a Hall of Famer.” — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) October 12, 2022

Bills-Chiefs Preview | CBS Sports

YOU AGAIN? After chasing Mahomes for several years in Denver, Bills pass rusher Von Miller finds himself doing it again for Buffalo. But don’t think for a moment that there’s ill will between them. In fact, the two Texans are quite fond of each other. ‘’We got the same financial advisor,’’ Miller said, ‘’so no matter what I do, I could never get away from Patrick Mahomes.’’

KC Chiefs’ Skyy Moore getting increased snaps. Here’s where he thinks he’s grown most | Kansas City Star

The rookie Moore caught a pair of screens from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on that fourth-quarter drive, going for 8 and 7 yards on first-down receptions. “I was just trying to do my job, my 1/11th. And thankfully, the plays popped,” Moore told The Star on Wednesday. “It meant a lot, just knowing they trust me to go in there in the game at a crucial moment, let alone get the ball. I’m gonna make the best out of it and just do what I can.” Those were Moore’s only two catches in Monday’s win, but his overall playing trend continues to tick higher. Moore played 35% of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps against the Raiders, the fourth straight week that number increased. His previous snap percentages this season were 19% (in Week 1 against Arizona), 4%, 13% and 28%. “I feel like the coaching staff’s got a plan for me,” Moore said. “I’m gonna follow their lead and just continue to do what I can for the team.”

Week 6 NFL Picks Against the Spread | The Ringer

On the other side of the ball, Buffalo’s pass rush could give Kansas City a lot of problems. The Bills are blitzing at the lowest rate in the NFL. They have the formula to beat Mahomes: produce pressure with four and drop seven into coverage. Still, that’s easier said than done. The Chiefs are first in the NFL in EPA per drive. These two quarterbacks are tied for the NFL lead in EPA per play. According to TruMedia’s database, this is the first time that Mahomes has ever been an underdog at home. He’s been an underdog just eight times total in his career as a starter. The Chiefs are 7-0-1 against the spread in those games. In a coin-flip game, I’ll take the points with Kansas City. The pick: Chiefs (+2.5)

Travis Kelce was mic’d up for the Raiders game

If only we’d mic’d up @tkelce for his four touchdown game



Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/2jd2tKgBNS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 13, 2022

The Chiefs Kingdom would like to see the return of Harrison Butker, this weekend

You can make 1 of the following players fully healthy for Sunday's game against the Bills.



Which player would you choose?@610SportsKC @ArrowheadPride — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 13, 2022

2023 NFL Mock Draft: After Matt Rhule firing, Panthers begin new chapter with Bryce Young at quarterback | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Antonio Johnson S Kansas City The Chiefs add a big, splash-play creator to their secondary in Johnson.

Native American leaders ask Chiefs to change team name and imagery | FanSided

A group called the “Not In Our Honor” Coalition is asking the Chiefs to change its name and drop the Native American motif altogether, accusing it of being racist. Some members of the group gathered outside the stadium before the Monday Night Football game to protest and demonstrate. In 2020 the Chiefs banned overt displays like headdresses and appropriating face paint. Those came after discussions with local Native leaders. Then, and now, the team has committed to traditions that honor rather than mocking the traditions and history of Indigenous American people, but some natives want the team to drop all connections with the history. An accompanying petition from the group to change the name has garnered nearly 15,000 signatures at the time of publication.

Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit stemming from 2020 massage | ESPN

It is the 26th known lawsuit filed against Watson, accusing him of inappropriate sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County (Texas), Watson is accused of soliciting the plaintiff over Instagram with a direct message for a massage at a Houstonian hotel room in Texas in December 2020, while he was a member of the Texans. The lawsuit states that during the session, Watson “continually pressured [the plaintiff] into massaging his private area” before he “removed his towel” and “offered to let her ‘get on top.’” According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff “refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex” and “Watson paid [the plaintiff] $300 for her services, although her normal charge was $115 for an hour massage.”

Fiery Commanders HC Ron Rivera defends QB Carson Wentz before storming out of postgame news conference | NFL.com

Not long after Wentz helped his Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Bears, Ron Rivera delivered an impassioned defense of his quarterback while underscoring that he was fully behind trading for the QB. “Everybody wants to keep saying I didn’t want to do anything with Carson, well bull----,” Rivera said Thursday night at his postgame news conference. “I’m the f------ guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape, and the freaking when we were in Indianapolis. OK. And that’s what pisses me off, because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

Agent’s Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations | CBS Sports

J.C. Jackson, Chargers Jackson is part of the franchise’s massive talent upgrade, while Justin Herbert is still cheap for a starting quarterback, after barely missing the playoffs last season. Jackson was signed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with $40 million in guarantees to shore up the secondary. His ankle surgery during the latter part of the preseason that’s caused him to miss two games came as a surprise. Jackson, who recently put his ankle at 90%, has yet to resemble the player who earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors last season. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 75% of passes (15 of 20 attempts), averaging 16.3 yards per catch when targeting Jackson for a 149.0 passer rating, according to PFF. Jackson has given up two touchdowns in three games after allowing just three over 17 games in 2021.

Why Chiefs’ safeties are the X-Factor vs. Bills’ Josh Allen

The Bills like to use Allen as a runner in their quarterback run game. Defending a quarterback run game is already difficult because of the numbers advantage the offense has, but when you combine that advantage with Allen’s body, it can be a cheat code. The Bills have been conservative with using Allen in the run game, which makes sense. Allen signed a $258 million contract — you can’t afford to overuse his legs and expose him to more injuries. Yet, when the games matter most, the Bills use Allen’s legs to give them easy, early-down advantages. In both Chiefs games last season, the Bills had no problem using Allen’s legs in the run game — especially during the playoffs.

Josh Allen gained 62 rushing yards and 5 first downs on a career-high 10 designed QB runs.



Allen on Designed QB Runs



First 11 games: 40 carries, 182 yards, TD, 16 first downs

Final 7 games: 33 carries, 183 yards, 3 TD, 17 first downs#BUFvsKC | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8CIig3yqKx — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 24, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Allen’s legs become an integral part of the game plan again, considering the consequences of this game against the Bills. Defending Allen in the run game is a total defensive effort, but it’s going to be big for the Chiefs’ safeties. The Bills attacked Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu when they were down in the box last year, forcing them to try and tackle Allen in space. Justin Reid has been the primary guy the Chiefs have put in the box this season. His ability to tackle will be critical vs. Allen. The Bills will test to see if he can hold up, and if he can, it’ll go a long way to eliminating that package from their playbook.

A tweet to make you think

#Chiefs are facing the highest percentage of man coverage this year among all NFL offenses



Teams challenging the WRs to beat a defender and create separation — while avoiding Mahomes and Kelce dicing up zone defenders



Very intrigued by if the Bills continue that trend or not https://t.co/FrCt2bSEjS — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) October 13, 2022

