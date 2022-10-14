Madden Simulation: Chiefs rally in fourth quarter to challenge Bills

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense bailed out the offense, Josh Allen looked better than Patrick Mahomes and Justin Reid was the Chiefs' lifesaver.

Well, that is at least what happened inside the EA Universe.

The battle between Mahomes and Allen was on full display in Madden – but it seemed one-sided throughout the majority of the game. Allen played phenomenally by exposing the secondary of the Chiefs. The Bills’ quarterback was locked in on one target and kept feeding wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who ended the game with 10 receptions for 173 yards.

During the second and third quarters, Mahomes could not get consecutive drives going, and the Chiefs were often forced to punt. The time of possession battle favored the Bills the entire game.

Allen made two bad throws all game, and one was intercepted by Joshua Williams and the other by Justin Reid — but Reid’s went for a touchdown. Those two interceptions were detrimental to Buffalo’s chances. The Bills led the entire game – but it was taken away from them in the final minute of the game. Sounds familiar, right?

Bills pass rusher Von Miller was a problem for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. during the simulation. Miller had 2.0 sacks – but he kept constant pressure on Mahomes. This week, it was the Bills taking a roughing-the-passer penalty — on Ed Oliver. The penalty around the two-minute warning gave the Chiefs a new set of downs on the Bills' 5-yard line.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were down 24-7. The Chiefs scored 34 points in the final frame to come from behind and win the game.

Final score: Chiefs 41, Bills 27

Notable stats

Josh Allen 38/53, 448 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Patrick Mahomes 26/30, 259 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 16 att, 111 yards, 2 TD

Devin Singletary 11 att, 64 yards.

Gabe Davis 10 rec, 173 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 10 rec, 116 yards, 1 TD

Stefon Diggs 8 rec, 121 yards

Travis Kelce 5 rec, 73 yards

Leo Chenal 10 total tackles, 7 solo, 1 TFL

Tremaine Edmunds 12 total tackles, 4 solo

Chris Jones 6 total tackles, 4 solo, 2 TFL

George Karlaftis 3 total ackles, 2 solo, 2 sack

Von Miller 8 total tackles, 1 solo, 4 TFL, 2 Sack

In Week 7, the Chiefs are on the road taking on the San Francisco 49ers.