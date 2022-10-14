Chiefs vs. Bills is now the NFL’s premiere matchup

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Interview Series, Pete Sweeney is joined by One Bills Live host Chris Brown to discuss the ever-growing rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

The next Brady/Manning rivalry

Pete: “On the Buffalo side do you guys really feel like this Mahomes/Chiefs vs. Allen/Bills rivalry is really the next Brady/Manning rivalry in the NFL?”

Chris: “Yes, without question. These two guys will be going at each other for the better part of the next ten years. Unless both of these organizations forget how to draft good players, it will continue. Brady and Manning is something that’s been mentioned throughout the week on my show and elsewhere... I think the reason why — more than anything — is because the AFC at the beginning of the year was perceived as this juggernaut conference... Here we are in Week 6, but most people would agree it’s the Chiefs and Bills and everybody else... It doesn’t matter what all these other AFC teams do. Mahomes and Allen are the class of the conference — and it’s going to be that way for a while.”

Prediction for Sunday’s game

Pete: “Putting you on the spot. What’s your prediction on Sunday — with the Bills currently favored by 2.5 points?”

Chris: “I think the real difference here is Buffalo’s defense... Their defensive front is so much better than it’s been the last couple of years that it’s winning them football games. When the offense stubs its toe or has a lull, in years past that would put them behind. This defense keeps them in it now — and finds a way to lock it down... Really, all the Bills' defense has to do in this game is get three punts — maybe four — and they can win this game... It’s a tough task because the Chiefs' offense doesn’t punt more than three or four times a game anyway — and it still feels like this Chiefs defense is still finding its way a little bit... I think the Bills can squeak this one out by three or four points... Let’s just hope it’s not disappointing.”

