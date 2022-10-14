The best Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup for Chiefs-Bills on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead at 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. What Daily Fantasy lineup should you use for this game?

These are hands-down the two best teams in the NFL. I don’t care if the Miami Dolphins would be 5-0 with Tua or that the Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0. These are the best teams in the league. It’s just objectively true.

I’m not confident Kansas City will win on Sunday. I have a feeling that this game will be similar to 2018’s Chiefs-Rams matchup. Kansas City lost, but I still regard it as the greatest football game I’ve ever laid eyes upon.

Let’s see what I have for a Week 6 lineup.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Marquez Valdes-Scantling $8,400 8.9 Flex Isaiah McKenzie $5,800 12.2 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,000 32.1 Flex Josh Allen $11,800 25.6 Flex Jerrick McKinnon $5,000 5.9 Flex Devin Singletary $6,600 10.9

Captain Pick

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, Valdes-Scantling and Mahomes really seemed to click. They looked really, really good. Will the same thing happen against the Bills? I hope so. If not, the Chiefs will have to find another receiver. And honestly, I don’t think Kansas City can rely on tight end Travis Kelce this week; he’ll be in tight coverage at all times.

Flex Picks

WR Gabe Davis

Before last week, Davis was the most overlooked wideout in the league. But after three receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, everyone knows who he is. He’s very good deep. Keep an eye on him.

QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is Mahomes. There are times he starts out sloppy, but he will always find his ground. Fading him in a game such as this one is a massive mistake. He’s fired up and ready to perform.

QB Josh Allen

Right now, Allen is the league’s second-best quarterback — second only to Mahomes. Like Kansas City’s quarterback, you simply cannot fade him in a big game. He’s tired of losing to the Chiefs, so he’ll come ready to show the world that the Bills can tangle with the best of the best. Look for him to make big plays — whether they’re by passing or running.

RB Jerrick McKinnon

The veteran back is one of the Chiefs’ hot hands right now; he was Kansas City’s best rusher on Monday night. If the Chiefs don’t give up on the run, I think McKinnon could put up some points.

RB James Cook

Right now, Cook is the Bills’ hot hand in the running back room. Sure... he got his touchdown in the fourth quarter of last week’s game, but he led Buffalo running backs in yards per attempt. It’s possible that he will be used more frequently against the Chiefs, considering that the Bills are beginning to phase out Zack Moss.

This will be a game for the ages. It’s really hard to pick who will win it.

So as always, bet responsibly.