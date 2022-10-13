Chiefs vs. Bills Thursday injury report: 3 Chiefs were upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tershawn Wharton DT Knee DNP DNP - - Frank Clark DE Illness LP DNP - - Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Bryan Cook S Concussion DNP DNP - - Trey Smith G Pectoral FP FP - - Travis Kelce TE Hip/Back FP FP - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP - - Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Hamstring/Quad FP FP - - Mike Danna DE Calf LP FP - - Nick Bolton LB Quad FP FP - - Chris Lammons CB Hip DNP FP - - Justin Reid S Hand -- FP - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP FP - -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Taiwan Jones RB Knee DNP DNP - - Jake Kumerow WR Ankle DNP DNP - - Dawson Knox TE Foot/Hamstring LP LP - - Jordan Phillips DT Hamstring LP LP - - Tremaine Edmunds MLB Hamstring LP LP - - Christian Benford CB Hand LP LP - - Cam Lewis CB Forearm FP LP - - Jordan Poyer FS Ribs LP LP - - Mitch Morse C Elbow LP FP - - Rodger Saffold G Vet Rest DNP FP - - Isaiah McKenzie WR Concussion FP FP - - Ed Oliver DT Ankle FP FP - - DaQuan Jones DE Hip LP FP - - Von Miller OLB Vet Rest LP FP - - Kaiir Elam CB Foot LP FP - -

Some notes

The Chiefs’ second injury report of the week came with a lot of good news with regard to possibly-returning players. Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) — who were both limited on Wednesday — practiced fully on Thursday. More on Butker from special teams coordinator Dave Toub can be found here.

on Wednesday — practiced on Thursday. More on Butker from special teams coordinator Dave Toub can be found here. Cornerback and special-teamer Chris Lammons (hip) was also full after missing Wednesday’s workout.

after Wednesday’s workout. Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) missed practice Thursday after trying to work on Wednesday. Justin Reid (hand) was added to the injury report but still had a full practice.

Thursday after trying to work on Wednesday. Justin Reid (hand) was added to the injury report but still had a practice. As a reminder: Cornerback Trent McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster, but he worked for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster, but he worked for the second straight day on Wednesday. The Bills saw status upgrades for an old friend, center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive end DaQuan Jones (hip), outside linebacker Von Miller (vet rest) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (foot) on Thursday. All four players logged full practices.

practices. Bills insider Chris Brown joined Arrowhead Pride’s “Interview Series” on Thursday afternoon, and he noted the injuries to watch are those of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillps (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). All three difference-makers for the Bills were limited for the second straight practice day.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.