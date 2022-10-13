Chiefs vs. Bills Thursday injury report: 3 Chiefs were upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Illness
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Hip/Back
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Hamstring/Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Hand
|--
|FP
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Jake Kumerow
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Foot/Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Tremaine Edmunds
|MLB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hand
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Forearm
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jordan Poyer
|FS
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Rodger Saffold
|G
|Vet Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|DaQuan Jones
|DE
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Vet Rest
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs’ second injury report of the week came with a lot of good news with regard to possibly-returning players. Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) — who were both limited on Wednesday — practiced fully on Thursday. More on Butker from special teams coordinator Dave Toub can be found here.
- Cornerback and special-teamer Chris Lammons (hip) was also full after missing Wednesday’s workout.
- Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) missed practice Thursday after trying to work on Wednesday. Justin Reid (hand) was added to the injury report but still had a full practice.
- As a reminder: Cornerback Trent McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster, but he worked for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- The Bills saw status upgrades for an old friend, center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive end DaQuan Jones (hip), outside linebacker Von Miller (vet rest) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (foot) on Thursday. All four players logged full practices.
- Bills insider Chris Brown joined Arrowhead Pride’s “Interview Series” on Thursday afternoon, and he noted the injuries to watch are those of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillps (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). All three difference-makers for the Bills were limited for the second straight practice day.
