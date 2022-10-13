Chiefs making it sound like Harrison Butker is tracking to play vs. Bills

It is seeming as though kicker Harrison Butker is tracking to make his return to the lineup against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Butker has missed four games after suffering an injury to his left ankle in the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Butker may have made a breakthrough on Thursday, when he practiced for the second straight day. The last time he had attempted to practice was Wednesday, September 28, before missing the next two practices and then being ruled out for the team’s Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But he looked healthy on Wednesday — at least according to special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

“He looked good at practice,” said Toub. “We’re going to practice him again [on Thursday]. It’s day-to-day, really. We’ll get [Butker and replacement kicker Matthew Wright] ready and we’ll make a decision — probably at the end of the week.”

In two games played in relief, Wright has made 3-of-4 field goals and all eight of his extra points. In the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Wright set the franchise record for a field goal when he made a 59-yarder before the half. Oddly enough, he also missed a 41-yard field goal during the first quarter — and then in the fourth quarter, missed a 37-yard field goal attempt that was wiped out by a penalty against the Raiders.

Wright’s done enough for Kansas City in two consecutive wins, but they would be happy to get their starter back as soon as possible.

“I feel good,” said Toub of Butker, “As long as we don’t have any setbacks. We got to keep working him and we’ll see. We’re not ready to say, ‘Yeah, he’s in.’

“We got to wait, but he looked good [Wednesday].”