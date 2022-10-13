AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off with the Chicago Bears (2-3) hosting the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football.

We’ll see an interesting contrast in approaches — as the Commanders try to get another solid season out of 30-year-old veteran Carson Wentz, while the Bears continue trying to develop second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are favored by one point.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 43-34-32

Poll Which team wins Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)? Commanders

Bears vote view results 0% Commanders (0 votes)

0% Bears (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now