AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off with the Chicago Bears (2-3) hosting the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football.
We’ll see an interesting contrast in approaches — as the Commanders try to get another solid season out of 30-year-old veteran Carson Wentz, while the Bears continue trying to develop second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are favored by one point.
Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 43-34-32
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Total
|43-34-2
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Stan Nelson
|32
|16
|0
|0.6667
|2
|1
|Ricko Mendoza
|30
|18
|0
|0.6250
|2
|3
|Dakota Watson
|30
|18
|0
|0.6250
|4
|5
|John Dixon
|49
|30
|1
|0.6188
|5
|5
|Bryan Stewart
|48
|31
|1
|0.6063
|6
|3
|Conner Helm
|29
|19
|0
|0.6042
|7
|10
|Nate Christensen
|28
|20
|0
|0.5833
|8
|5
|Talon Graff
|45
|34
|1
|0.5688
|8
|5
|Jared Sapp
|45
|34
|1
|0.5688
|8
|11
|Stephen Serda
|45
|34
|1
|0.5688
|8
|14
|Kramer Sansone
|45
|34
|1
|0.5688
|12
|9
|Zach Gunter
|27
|21
|0
|0.5625
|13
|11
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|44
|35
|1
|0.5563
|14
|13
|Pete Sweeney
|43
|36
|1
|0.5438
|15
|16
|Maurice Elston
|25
|23
|0
|0.5208
|16
|15
|Rocky Magaña
|31
|32
|1
|0.4922
|17
|17
|Matt Stagner
|38
|40
|1
|0.4873
|18
|18
|Price Carter
|22
|25
|0
|0.4681
