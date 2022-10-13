 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 6

The Chiefs play the Bills on Sunday — but the weekend action opens with the Commanders and Bears on TNF.

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off with the Chicago Bears (2-3) hosting the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football.

We’ll see an interesting contrast in approaches — as the Commanders try to get another solid season out of 30-year-old veteran Carson Wentz, while the Bears continue trying to develop second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are favored by one point.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 43-34-32

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)?

view results
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Total 43-34-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Stan Nelson 32 16 0 0.6667
2 1 Ricko Mendoza 30 18 0 0.6250
2 3 Dakota Watson 30 18 0 0.6250
4 5 John Dixon 49 30 1 0.6188
5 5 Bryan Stewart 48 31 1 0.6063
6 3 Conner Helm 29 19 0 0.6042
7 10 Nate Christensen 28 20 0 0.5833
8 5 Talon Graff 45 34 1 0.5688
8 5 Jared Sapp 45 34 1 0.5688
8 11 Stephen Serda 45 34 1 0.5688
8 14 Kramer Sansone 45 34 1 0.5688
12 9 Zach Gunter 27 21 0 0.5625
13 11 Ron Kopp Jr. 44 35 1 0.5563
14 13 Pete Sweeney 43 36 1 0.5438
15 16 Maurice Elston 25 23 0 0.5208
16 15 Rocky Magaña 31 32 1 0.4922
17 17 Matt Stagner 38 40 1 0.4873
18 18 Price Carter 22 25 0 0.4681

