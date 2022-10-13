JuJu Smith-Schuster believes offense still has ‘room to grow’

Coming off the high of Monday night’s thrilling comeback win against a divisional rival — the Las Vegas Raiders — the Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 6 with yet another big matchup: this one in their budding AFC conference rivalry with the Buffalo Bills.

While the game has been hyped as one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, the Chiefs see it as just another game — at least in the view of wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who says he believes every game is a big one.

“I think every game is a big game,” Smith-Schuster told reporters in the team’s locker room on Wednesday. “I think Tampa Bay was a big game. I think the Chargers game was a big game. Arizona was a big game. I see no game different.”

Despite his effort to downplay the matchup, Smith-Schuster knows that the Bills present an immense challenge for the Chiefs — specifically in the way they match up against the Kansas City offense. Buffalo has talented players throughout its defense, allowing it to be among the league’s best in all the major defensive categories: first in points allowed, second in total yards allowed, third in turnovers and fifth in sacks.

“Great defense all-around,” Smith-Schuster said of the matchup. “Just look at the stats: No. 1 in almost every category. This is just a great defense all around. You talk about their front line to their DBs to the linebacking group — they just make plays.”

The Bills’ defense will be one of the toughest that Kansas City will see all season. But Smith-Schuster believes that his team will be prepared — after practicing against a Chiefs defense that has also been impressive.

“Our defense is really good,” he noted. “So going against them in practice, seeing all the different types of coverages — with all the plays Andy Reid has for us — then going into the game, it makes our job a lot easier.”

Just the same, offense will always be the focal point for both teams. Each is widely considered to be among the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.

Kansas City’s offensive mentality is especially endearing to Smith-Schuster, who came to the Chiefs from a run-first, defensive-minded Pittsburgh Steelers team where receiving targets were hard to get. Although his Kansas City production hasn’t been great — 22 receptions on 35 targets for 257 receiving yards and no touchdowns — Smith-Schuster said he has welcomed the change of scenery, coming to a team that prioritizes its offense.

“It’s been fun, honestly,” Smith-Schuster said of his experience in head coach Andy Reid’s offense. “Everyone gets the ball. Everyone gets to play. It’s just fun to be in this offense because it’s such a different mindset when your head coach is an offensive guy,”

While their 4-1 record is proof that the team is playing well, Smith-Schuster believes the Chiefs have the potential to play even better as the team pursues that “perfect game” — hoping that it comes against Buffalo on Sunday.

“I mean, there’s always room to grow,” said the wideout. “There’s a lot of potential, obviously. I don’t think we’ve had our perfect game yet.”