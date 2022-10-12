Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Trey Smith returns as full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Illness
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Hip/Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Hamstring/Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Rodger Saffold
|G
|Vet Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jake Kumerow
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Elbow
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Foot/Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|DaQuan Jones
|DE
|Hip
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Ret Rest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Tremaine Edmunds
|MLB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hand
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan Poyer
|FS
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Forearm
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- After head coach Andy Reid’s press conference, we came into Wednesday’s injury report already knowing that cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), cornerback Chris Lammons (hip), safety Bryan Cook (concussion) and (obviously), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (torn ACL) wouldn’t be practicing. We have more information on that — and cornerback Trent McDuffie’s return to practice — here.
- As a reminder: McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster.
- Two Chiefs working on their returns to the lineup — defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who has been out since Week 2, and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), who has been out since Week 1 — were once again limited. The Chiefs are hoping that both can return this weekend to take on the Bills.
- Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) was also limited. Clark got sick during Monday night’s game against the Raiders and had to leave the game.
- It is a good sign for the Chiefs that right guard Trey Smith (pectoral) was a full participant after missing the last game. That means he is trending to play on Sunday.
- The Bills’ injury report is extensive, and it includes a full status for wide receiver Isiah McKenzie (concussion), who missed last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Limited key Bills players include an old friend, center Mitch Morse (elbow), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), defensive end DaQuan Jones (hip), outside linebacker Von Miller (rest), middle linebacker Tremain Edmunds (hamstring), cornerback Kaiir Elam (foot) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). Like McKenzie, Poyer also missed the Bills’ game against the Steelers.
