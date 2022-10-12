 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Trey Smith returns as full participant

In Week 6, Kansas City faces Buffalo on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status
Tershawn Wharton DT Knee DNP - - -
Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP - - -
Chris Lammons CB Hip DNP - - -
Bryan Cook S Concussion DNP - - -
Frank Clark DE Illness LP - - -
Mike Danna DE Calf LP - - -
Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP - - -
Trey Smith G Pectoral FP - - -
Travis Kelce TE Hip/Back FP - - -
Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP - - -
Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Hamstring/Quad FP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Quad FP - - -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status
Rodger Saffold G Vet Rest DNP - - -
Taiwan Jones RB Knee DNP - - -
Jake Kumerow WR Ankle DNP - - -
Mitch Morse C Elbow LP - - -
Dawson Knox TE Foot/Hamstring LP - - -
Jordan Phillips DT Hamstring LP - - -
DaQuan Jones DE Hip LP - - -
Von Miller OLB Ret Rest LP - - -
Tremaine Edmunds MLB Hamstring LP - - -
Christian Benford CB Hand LP - - -
Kaiir Elam CB Foot LP - - -
Jordan Poyer FS Ribs LP - - -
Isaiah McKenzie WR Concussion FP - - -
Ed Oliver DT Ankle FP - - -
Cam Lewis CB Forearm FP - - -

Some notes

  • After head coach Andy Reid’s press conference, we came into Wednesday’s injury report already knowing that cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), cornerback Chris Lammons (hip), safety Bryan Cook (concussion) and (obviously), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (torn ACL) wouldn’t be practicing. We have more information on that — and cornerback Trent McDuffie’s return to practice — here.
  • As a reminder: McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster.
  • Two Chiefs working on their returns to the lineup — defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who has been out since Week 2, and kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), who has been out since Week 1 — were once again limited. The Chiefs are hoping that both can return this weekend to take on the Bills.
  • Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) was also limited. Clark got sick during Monday night’s game against the Raiders and had to leave the game.
  • It is a good sign for the Chiefs that right guard Trey Smith (pectoral) was a full participant after missing the last game. That means he is trending to play on Sunday.
  • The Bills’ injury report is extensive, and it includes a full status for wide receiver Isiah McKenzie (concussion), who missed last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • Limited key Bills players include an old friend, center Mitch Morse (elbow), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), defensive end DaQuan Jones (hip), outside linebacker Von Miller (rest), middle linebacker Tremain Edmunds (hamstring), cornerback Kaiir Elam (foot) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). Like McKenzie, Poyer also missed the Bills’ game against the Steelers.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride