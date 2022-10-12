Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Trey Smith returns as full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Tershawn Wharton DT Knee DNP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP - - - Chris Lammons CB Hip DNP - - - Bryan Cook S Concussion DNP - - - Frank Clark DE Illness LP - - - Mike Danna DE Calf LP - - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP - - - Trey Smith G Pectoral FP - - - Travis Kelce TE Hip/Back FP - - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP - - - Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Hamstring/Quad FP - - - Nick Bolton LB Quad FP - - -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Rodger Saffold G Vet Rest DNP - - - Taiwan Jones RB Knee DNP - - - Jake Kumerow WR Ankle DNP - - - Mitch Morse C Elbow LP - - - Dawson Knox TE Foot/Hamstring LP - - - Jordan Phillips DT Hamstring LP - - - DaQuan Jones DE Hip LP - - - Von Miller OLB Ret Rest LP - - - Tremaine Edmunds MLB Hamstring LP - - - Christian Benford CB Hand LP - - - Kaiir Elam CB Foot LP - - - Jordan Poyer FS Ribs LP - - - Isaiah McKenzie WR Concussion FP - - - Ed Oliver DT Ankle FP - - - Cam Lewis CB Forearm FP - - -

Some notes