Trent McDuffie returns to Chiefs’ practice; 4 players not working

After four weeks off his feet, Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to the practice field on Wednesday. McDuffie hurt his hamstring in the team’s opening game against the Arizona Cardinals, which led to a stint on injured reserve.

Technically speaking, McDuffie practicing on Wednesday opens up a 21-day window in which the Chiefs can activate him, but it sounds as though the team is optimistic he can return this week.

“We’ll see,” said head coach Andy Reid of McDuffie’s possible return. “He’s been rehabbing and we’ll just see how he does. He’s been going full speed with his rehab. We’ll see how he does working back in.”

McDuffie’s availability comes at a good time for the Chiefs, as veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton missed Wednesday’s workout with his own hamstring issue. After suffering a concussion in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, rookie safety Bryan Cook was unavailable to practice. Cornerback and special-teamer Chris Lammons missed the session with a hip issue. And after tearing his ACL on Monday, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is expected to be placed on injured reserve later this week.

In addition to McDuffie practicing on Wednesday, kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and right guard Trey Smith were also able to get some work in. Like McDuffie, Butker hasn’t played since Week 1. Smith missed the Chiefs’ last game due to an issue with his pectoral muscle.

The Chiefs will release their first injury report of Week 6 later on Wednesday afternoon. Under league rules, it won’t include a status for McDuffie, since he technically remains on the injured reserve list.