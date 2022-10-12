The Kansas City Chiefs are making their move at defensive tackle.

Following starter Tershawn Wharton’s season-ending ACL injury during Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, five-year veteran Taylor Stallworth is being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed my client Taylor Stallworth to their 53-man roster. 5th year veteran DT has been on their practice squad the last 5 weeks and spent the last couple seasons w/the Indianapolis Colts where he was a valuable member of their d-line rotation. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) October 12, 2022

In early April, the Chiefs signed the 27-year-old Stallworth to compete for a spot at defensive tackle. Many of us here at Arrowhead Pride — including yours truly — and elsewhere thought he had a good chance to round out the defensive roster. But Khalen Saunders had a strong camp, beating out Stallworth for the initial 53.

In early May, general manager Brett Veach noted the Stallworth addition was about building depth along the interior of the defensive line. That thought process has now paid off.

Stallworth first entered the NFL in 2018, linking up with the New Orleans Saints out of South Carolina as an undrafted free agent. Stallworth spent two seasons with the Saints and two with the Indianapolis Colts before catching on with the Chiefs.

In 50 regular-season games, Stallworth has compiled 44 tackles (27 solo), including six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In other defensive tackle maneuvers on Tuesday, the Chiefs cut Cortez Broughton from the practice squad. Danny Shelton remains on the practice squad roster.