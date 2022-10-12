 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs to sign defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to their 53-man roster

The move comes after the season-ending injury to Tershawn Wharton.

By Pete Sweeney
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their move at defensive tackle.

Following starter Tershawn Wharton’s season-ending ACL injury during Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, five-year veteran Taylor Stallworth is being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

In early April, the Chiefs signed the 27-year-old Stallworth to compete for a spot at defensive tackle. Many of us here at Arrowhead Prideincluding yours truly — and elsewhere thought he had a good chance to round out the defensive roster. But Khalen Saunders had a strong camp, beating out Stallworth for the initial 53.

In early May, general manager Brett Veach noted the Stallworth addition was about building depth along the interior of the defensive line. That thought process has now paid off.

Stallworth first entered the NFL in 2018, linking up with the New Orleans Saints out of South Carolina as an undrafted free agent. Stallworth spent two seasons with the Saints and two with the Indianapolis Colts before catching on with the Chiefs.

In 50 regular-season games, Stallworth has compiled 44 tackles (27 solo), including six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In other defensive tackle maneuvers on Tuesday, the Chiefs cut Cortez Broughton from the practice squad. Danny Shelton remains on the practice squad roster.

