Arrowheadlines: Chiefs are the ‘comeback kings’

One thing we learned about each team in Week 5: Cooper Rush stalls, Chiefs comeback kings, Hill saves Saints | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs continue to overcome ridiculous deficits: What Patrick Mahomes is able to do down double digits is why the Chiefs can never be counted out of any game. Kansas City was down 17-0 in the second quarter and was able to take a 24-20 lead by the third quarter — holding on for a thrilling 30-29 victory. Mahomes is 11-5 in games he trails by double digits (regular season and postseason) since 2019, having four more wins than Tom Brady or Ryan Tannehill (who each have losing records in those scenarios). The Chiefs quarterback masks many weaknesses during the game with his unbelievable quarterback play and ability to find different playmakers each week (this week Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Jerick McKinnon were those playmakers). Under Mahomes and Andy Reid, the Chiefs aren’t out of a game until the clock hits zero. Monday reminded the league in case it forgot.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr. | NFL.com

2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB The Raiders did a good job early putting pressure on Mahomes and limiting the Chiefs’ offense. But Mahomes didn’t become a league MVP and Super Bowl champion because of luck. He put the team on his back late in the first half and for the remainder of the contest, avoiding pressure and connecting with nine different targets in the Chiefs’ comeback win. Good news for Chiefs fans: The last two times Kansas City started 4-1, it went to the Super Bowl.

10 Quick Facts About the Chiefs’ Week 5 Victory Over Las Vegas | Upon Further Review | The Mothership

6. Defensive end George Karlaftis and linebacker Darius Harris each recorded their first career sack. Both Karlaftis and Harris brought down Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr on Monday, marking the first career sack for each player. Harris’ play, in particular, helped stall an otherwise promising Raiders’ possession and forced Las Vegas to settle for a field goal. Considering that the game was ultimately decided by one point, those sorts of plays made all the difference in the end. As a team, Kansas City pressured Carr on 15 of his dropbacks. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (5), George Karlaftis (4), defensive end Frank Clark (3) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (2) each recorded multiple pressures.

Buying or Selling Every Major NFL Award Front-Runner So Far | Bleacher Report

Most Valuable Player Front-Runner: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills Josh Allen finished as the MVP runner-up two years ago. He’s trending heavily toward the No. 1 spot in 2022. Allen is the NFL leader in passing yards (1,651) and touchdown throws (14), also ranking third in yards per attempt (8.3). He’s rushed for a team-high 225 yards and two scores while propelling Buffalo to a 4-1 record. During this millennium, the MVP has effectively become a QB award. The exceptions came when a running back—Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson and Shaun Alexander—had historic years. And it certainly doesn’t seem like an outlier will appear in 2022. Hurts and Jackson are dual-threat standouts too. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is still thriving even after the loss of key receiver Tyreek Hill. This race is far from over. But especially if the Bills finish with the NFL’s best record, it’d only be sensible for a prolific Allen to bring home an MVP. Verdict: Buy

Robert Griffin III is a fan of the latest version of Patrick Mahomes

Not having Tyreek Hill made @PatrickMahomes ADVANCE HIS GAME. Highest completion percentage of his career right now. Mahomes is getting the ball to the right guy BASED OFF COVERAGE, not forcing the home run and uses his magic as a last resort now. 9 guys had a catch last night. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2022

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident | ESPN

And although ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams is facing discipline from the NFL, McDaniels said he did not yet know “what may or may not come” from the league. “I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” McDaniels said. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part. “But whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply. But we’re kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes ‘mea culpa’ for Carson Wentz comments | NFL.com

“No, I got no regrets about that quarterback,” he said Monday. “I think our quarterback has done some good things. There’s been a couple games that he struggled, but you look at his numbers from yesterday and you would say, okay, look, his numbers he’s had throughout the year, there times he was very solid. And then we had the unfortunate Philadelphia game, and he struggled a little bit in the Dallas game. But the way he performed yesterday, and it just shows you what he’s capable of and we chose him because we believe in him. We chose him because we looked at what we felt were things that pointed towards him.”

Monday’s controversial penalty energized the Chiefs, leading them to win over Raiders

“I actually stripped the ball and gravity took me to the ground,” Jones explained to reporters in the team’s locker room. “It’s a roughing-the-passer call in a critical situation in the game. It’s third down and we’re down 10 points, you know what I mean? That’s a momentum shift in the game that could have affected us.” Jones didn’t care that no explanation for the call had been given to him. “There’s no need for an explanation,” he said. “What, I’m going to go to them and say, ‘How should I tackle?’ or ‘How should I not roll on him?’ Yeah, I’m trying my best. I’m 325 pounds. What do you want me to do? I’m running full speed trying to get the quarterback. I hit the ball and I brace my hands. “I get it happens so fast — and it kind of looks like that initially — but when you actually look at it through the video and slow it down, you see how I kind of brace. The ref might have just seen a big 300-pounder land on him. “I get it. I get it. [I’m] not saying the ref was wrong, but I’m just saying that those situations can affect the game tremendously.”

It's hilariously ironic that the game-changing play from last night came on a 2nd&17 run call, one of my least favorite Andy specials pic.twitter.com/7YbroeXKjF — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) October 11, 2022

