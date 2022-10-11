Chiefs-Raiders: 10 things overheard during Monday Night Football

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in front of a national audience. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Apparently they threw a flag because Chris Jones smudged Derek Carr’s eyeliner.”
- “Why did I become a ref? I’ve always dreamed of hearing 142.2 dB boos.”
- “No pressure — but if we lose, we have to go to Mark Davis’ barber.”
- “It’s hard playing against teams that love their coach, which is why I like playing against Josh McDaniel’s teams.”
- “Nah, don’t bother covering Travis Kelce. They couldn’t possibly throw to him again.”
- “Clyde Edwards-Helaire is good at running for two yards. Jerick McKinnon is good at running for 12. Guess who gets more carries?”
- “Orlando Brown Jr. says that on second thought, maybe he will sign that contract.”
- “Biggest play of the game, what does offensive genius Josh McDaniels dial up? Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow run into each other and fall down?”
- “Davante Adams is a lousy blocker… except when it comes to the post-game cameraman.”
- “Yeah, our secondary’s got some holes — but luckily, it’s just the Buffalo Bills coming to town.”
Loading comments...