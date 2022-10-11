 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs-Raiders: 10 things overheard during Monday Night Football

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard as Kansas City defeated Las Vegas.

By Tom.Ruprecht
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in front of a national audience. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

  1. “Apparently they threw a flag because Chris Jones smudged Derek Carr’s eyeliner.”
  2. “Why did I become a ref? I’ve always dreamed of hearing 142.2 dB boos.”
  3. “No pressure — but if we lose, we have to go to Mark Davis’ barber.”
  4. “It’s hard playing against teams that love their coach, which is why I like playing against Josh McDaniel’s teams.”
  5. “Nah, don’t bother covering Travis Kelce. They couldn’t possibly throw to him again.”
  6. “Clyde Edwards-Helaire is good at running for two yards. Jerick McKinnon is good at running for 12. Guess who gets more carries?”
  7. “Orlando Brown Jr. says that on second thought, maybe he will sign that contract.”
  8. “Biggest play of the game, what does offensive genius Josh McDaniels dial up? Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow run into each other and fall down?”
  9. “Davante Adams is a lousy blocker… except when it comes to the post-game cameraman.”
  10. “Yeah, our secondary’s got some holes — but luckily, it’s just the Buffalo Bills coming to town.”

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride