Arrowheadlines: Davante Adams took his frustration out on cameraman

Davante Adams pushes cameraman after Raiders loss to Chiefs | Silver and Black Pride (Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation site)

After a frustrating 30-29 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders’ star Davante Adams was involved in an ugly moment as he was seen on camera pushing a cameraman as he headed to the locker room.

Oh no no no we don’t push cameramen pic.twitter.com/hsMhN31hRs — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 11, 2022

The cameraman didn’t appear to be doing anything wrong and Adams appeared to be unforgiving as he continued to the locker room. It wouldn’t be surprising if the NFL disciplined Adams for his actions.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Ref: Chris Jones landed on Derek Carr with full body weight, hence flag | ESPN

Cheffers, in a pool report following the game, explained that he saw Jones land on Carr with his full body weight while the quarterback was in the pocket. Cheffers said Carr “gets full protection of all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight.” Cheffers said the fact Jones took the ball away from Carr was irrelevant. “[Carr] gets passing protection until he can defend himself,’’ Cheffers said. “Just as if he had thrown the ball, he still gets protection. ... That extends until he’s no longer in control of the ball.’’

Arrowhead was loud on Monday Night Football

This is as loud as I can remember an Arrowhead crowd. Lisa Salters was talking on the sideline, but we couldn’t hear a damn thing she was saying. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 11, 2022

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs’ win over Raiders on Monday | NFL.com

No lead is safe against Mahomes. This isn’t something we learned tonight, of course, but Mahomes certainly reinforced this lesson by doing what he does best: finding an assortment of targets, no matter the situation. Despite being dominated at the point of attack for much of the first half, Mahomes used his magic to propel the Chiefs back into the game. Mahomes was under constant duress early in the game, but the Chiefs found a way to wake up offensively and put 10 points on the board before the break. From there, the momentum was already rolling, with Mahomes avoiding pressure to deliver tight-window passes for unlikely completions and keep the offense moving. When it was all finished, Mahomes connected with nine different targets and racked up 292 yards despite failing to break 100 yards with any one pass-catcher. The total team effort began with Mahomes and ended with the rest of his teammates, producing a resounding win that seemed unlikely before the break.

Derek Carr was ok with the decision to go for 2 points

NFL Week 5 grades: Giants get an ‘A+’ for upset in London; Chiefs earn ‘B+’ after surviving Raiders | CBS Sports

B+ Chiefs The Chiefs got off to an ugly start — trailing 17-0 at one point — but a controversial roughing-the-passer call against Chris Jones late in the second quarter seemed to spark them to a win. After the call, the offense caught fire by scoring on four straight possessions. The combination of Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce was pretty much unstoppable as the duo combined for FOUR touchdowns. The total by Kelce was the second-most by a tight end in a single-game in NFL history. The Chiefs weren’t perfect and gave up plenty of big plays, but they held off a desperate Raiders team to join the Bills as the only other 4-1 team in the AFC.

A group of UK Chiefs fans made the trip across the pond for Monday Night Football

Alex Smith Slams Ron Rivera for Comments on Commanders’ QB Play | SI

During ESPN’s pregame broadcast ahead of Monday Night Football, Smith offered his response to Rivera’s harsh criticism of quarterback Carson Wentz, saying that he “couldn’t believe it.” “I’m not going to lie, I had a really hard time watching that,” Smith said. “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz, he’s had a tumultuous career with ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that is absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback … the blame has got to be spread around. This is a team sport, it is the ultimate team sport, and how a head coach can stand up there in front of the media and usher one word, and it’s ‘quarterback.’” Rivera expanded on his curt answer, saying that successful teams in the NFL have been able to build around a productive passer. “The truth is that this is a quarterback-driven league,” Rivera explained. “And if you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success, they’ve been able to build it around a specific quarterback.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 5 | The Ringer

Winner: The London Giants We have not given the people of England a particularly convincing argument for supporting American football. Our sport is massively complicated and our biggest games are played in the middle of the night over there. While the NFL has sent a handful of games over per year, they were always the dregs: For the first 14 years of London games, there was not a single matchup between two teams with winning records. Sunday broke that streak. It was the highest-profile game in London history: the 3-1 Giants facing the 3-1 Packers, who were playing their first game overseas. (Green Bay hasn’t wanted to give up home games, and other teams haven’t wanted to give up the sweet money generated by hosting 30,000 cheeseheads.) According to international data research site YouGov, the Giants and Packers are two of the four most popular teams in England. Packers fans always show up wherever the Packers play, and that includes London, prompting locals to ask why all these weirdos were walking around town wearing blocks of Gruyere-like hats. And apparently London has also accumulated a sizable portion of Giants fans. (Maybe because the Giants played the first game of the NFL’s annual international series there and went on to win the Super Bowl the same season?) Before Sunday’s game, British Giants fans were spotted singing soccer-style chants, advising the Packers on what to do with their cheddar.

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: Bills, Broncos among six logical landing spots for Panthers star RB | CBS Sports

1. Bills Buffalo is the perceived top suitor for just about any big-name veteran on the market, seeing as Josh Allen has them rolling toward a hopeful Super Bowl bid. Besides the fact they’ve sniffed around dual-threat upgrades in the backfield, spending a second-round pick on James Cook this year, they’ve got all kinds of staff ties to McCaffrey: coordinator Ken Dorsey, QBs coach Joe Brady and offensive assistant Mike Shula were all in prominent roles with the Panthers during CMC’s Carolina career. He’d fit in right away as another outlet for Allen, relegating Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to complementary jobs.

Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start | ESPN

“It’s winning. It’s winning,’’ Tepper said. “Winning more this year than you did last year. Looking like you’re going to win more than you did last year. By that definition, I don’t think we’re over the hump.’’ Rhule was fired less than six full months after Tepper said it could take five, maybe six years to build an organization capable of sustained excellence. The decision came less than 24 hours after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and less than three years into the seven-year, $62 million contract Rhule was given in January 2020 to turn around the Panthers the way he did college programs at Temple and Baylor. Rhule is still owed north of $40 million.

Those in attendance tonight at Arrowhead (who have gone to games over the years): was that the loudest you ever heard the stadium? — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 11, 2022

