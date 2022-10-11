Tershawn Wharton tore his ACL, plus 4 other Chiefs injury updates

The Kansas City Chiefs held on to win an AFC West Monday Night Football thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they were unable to come out injury-free.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an injury update at the podium following the 30-29 win. Reid started by saying that defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton tore the ACL in his left knee, meaning his season is over. Wharton suffered the injury in the game’s first quarter.

In four games for the Chiefs in 2022, Wharton recorded eight tackles (four solo) and a sack. Entering Monday, Pro Football Focus credited him with five quarterback pressures.

Wharton’s season-ending injury leaves a defensive tackle room made up of Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders. The Chiefs also currently have Cortez Broughton, Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth on their practice squad. The expectation is that one of those players would be called up to the 53-man roster to fill Wharton’s shoes.

The Chiefs had four other minor issues. Defensive end Frank Clark left the game due to illness, safety Bryan Cook suffered a concussion, cornerback Rashad Fenton cramped up and cornerback Chris Lammons hurt his right hip.