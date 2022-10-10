Chiefs-Raiders: Twitter reacts to penalty against Chris Jones

To say the very least, there were some strong Twitter reactions to the roughing-the-passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones late in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the sidelines, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was clearly angry about the call — but he certainly wasn’t alone.

In case you missed it, Chiefs defensive tackle Jones appeared to have a strip-sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with under two minutes to go in the second quarter. The referee crew threw a flag and announced a roughing-the-passer call, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Raiders a first down. And then Arrowhead Stadium filled with boos ... as did social media.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reactions we saw while the game was still underway.

What would you have him do?



pic.twitter.com/XmVGeFen6G

There are bad calls. There are stupid calls. There are ridiculously absurd calls. And then there was that mindless garbage of personal foul penalty on #Chiefs Chris Jones. @NFL that's on you, you don't even have a sport anymore. Pathetic.

Andy Reid wanted to have his final say with referee Carl Cheffers before heading to the locker room for halftime. Justifiably after a questionable penalty call on a personal foul against Chris Jones.

I don't understand football. I don't understand what Jones or Grady Jarrett did wrong. I've watched my whole life and these were never penalties until recently. This isn't tennis. It's a violent sport. Embrace it or just put flags on them.

I just cannot find the words to express how frustrated I am at that roughing the passer call on Jones. How is Chris Jones to approach his game from here on out. He can't even knock the quarterback down without worrying about getting a 15 yard penalty.

I have been a diehard @Chiefs fan my whole life. I am leaning toward not watching @NFL any longer. I see wayyyy too many things that seem biased. Jones getting a game losing penalty for talking and then this one. The Brady play yesterday. Things aren't right.

What should have been maybe defensive play of the season by Chris Jones becomes the worst penalty call of the season. Officiating in the NFL is embarrassing.

Not only was that not a penalty on Chris he literally braced him self to the ground and the ball was out and recovered by Jones before they hit the ground. By far the worst call of the year by the @NFLOfficiating

Apparently in the @NFL it's illegal to play football when it comes to the opposing teams' quarterback, am I right Chris Jones?!? At least he became the 1st player in history to get a roughing the passer penalty whilst holding the ball.

The @Raiders have been assessed six penalties since the roughing the passer call on @Chiefs DT Chris Jones.

The NFL needs to change the rules to reflect Week 6 regarding Chris Jones, Grady Jarrett.



Makes the game borderline pointless to watch and cover. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 11, 2022

The controversial call came just one day after there was another very questionable roughing the passer call during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, after Grady Jarrett broke through the line and got to Tom Brady for what appeared to be a critical sack. The Bucs ended up winning that game 21-15.