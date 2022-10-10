 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Raiders: Twitter reacts to penalty against Chris Jones

By John Dixon
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

To say the very least, there were some strong Twitter reactions to the roughing-the-passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones late in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the sidelines, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was clearly angry about the call — but he certainly wasn’t alone.

In case you missed it, Chiefs defensive tackle Jones appeared to have a strip-sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with under two minutes to go in the second quarter. The referee crew threw a flag and announced a roughing-the-passer call, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Raiders a first down. And then Arrowhead Stadium filled with boos ... as did social media.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reactions we saw while the game was still underway.

The controversial call came just one day after there was another very questionable roughing the passer call during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, after Grady Jarrett broke through the line and got to Tom Brady for what appeared to be a critical sack. The Bucs ended up winning that game 21-15.

