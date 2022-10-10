 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Referees call questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on Chris Jones

It was a game-changing call on Monday Night Football.

By Pete Sweeney
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appeared to have a strip-sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with under two minutes to go in the second quarter of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch the play here or by clicking below:

The referee crew (led by Carl Cheffers) threw a flag on the play.

After a long discussion between Cheffers and the rest of the officials that make up his crew, he announced a roughing-the-passer call, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Raiders a first down. Chiefs fans in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium rained down the decision with thunderous boos.

The penalty may wind up being a game-changing play.

At the time of the call, the Raiders led 17-7, and the strip-sack would have given the Chiefs the ball with a short field in Raiders territory. Instead, the Raiders and Chiefs exchanged field goals, leading to a 20-10 halftime score.

Head coach Andy Reid let Cheffers hear it before heading into the locker room.

