Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News WATCH: Travis Kelce puts Chiefs on the board vs. Raiders By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Oct 10, 2022, 8:20pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Travis Kelce puts Chiefs on the board vs. Raiders Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chiefs back? pic.twitter.com/UXh9hwNXam— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 11, 2022 Man, the Chiefs needed that. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...