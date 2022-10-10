Tershawn Wharton leaves Monday Night Football vs. Raiders with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton injured his knee during the first quarter of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs’ athletic training staff could be seen working on Wharton’s knee before he was carted off into the locker room. The Chiefs then ruled Wharton out of the game.

DT Tershawn Wharton is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/t5qcPD7TjQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2022

Wharton’s injury came with two bad signs — Wharton rode the back of the cart to the locker room and the Chiefs ruled him out very quickly.

The Chiefs signed Wharton as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL draft. The third-year defensive tackle entered the game with eight tackles and a sack on the season.

The Chiefs’ other available defensive tackles include Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid should have an update on Wharton toward the beginning of the press conference that will follow the game.