Filed under: Chiefs vs. Raiders: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Oct 10, 2022, 5:55pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Raiders: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images Monday Night Football continues with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...