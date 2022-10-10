Chiefs-Raiders Inactives: Butker, Smith and Danna out, while Smith-Schuster will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As expected, placekicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) — along with left guard Trey Smith (pectoral) and defensive end Michael Danna (calf) — will not dress, but wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) will play.

Here are our inactives for tonight's game against the Raiders:



RB Ronald Jones

K Harrison Butker

QB Shane Buechele

DE Mike Danna

DE Benton Whitley

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Trey Smith — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 10, 2022

Butker had already been declared out in Saturday’s final injury report. Smith, Danna and Smith-Schuster had all been listed as questionable for the game. Earlier, it was reported that Smith-Schuster was expected to play.

This will be the fourth game that Butker has missed.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City has elevated practice squad linebacker Elijah Lee and placekicker Matthew Wright to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the matchup. Both will be active.

The Raiders have also released their list of inactives. Linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) will sit out, while cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) will be available.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/4yFVHselxo — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2022

Las Vegas declared Brown out on Saturday, while Moreau and Webb were described as questionable.

The Raiders have elevated linebacker Curtis Bolton and defensive back Javelin Guidry for the matchup. Both will dress for the game.