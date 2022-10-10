Chiefs open as 2.5-point underdogs to the Bills in Week 6

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 6 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point underdog in the game.

The last time these two teams met at Arrowhead, the Bills held a 36-33 lead after Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis with a 19-yard touchdown pass with just 13 seconds remaining in the game. Then the Chiefs gained 44 yards with Patrick Mahomes passes to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, setting up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. Eight plays later, Kansas City sent Buffalo home with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Kelce. concluding one of the most exciting games most NFL fans have ever seen.

Now regarded as the favorites to reach (and win) Super Bowl LVII, the Bills will arrive at Arrowhead with a 4-1 record, hoping not only to get revenge for a game they thought they had won, but also to cement themselves as the AFC’s team to beat.

Since the NFL schedule was released, this has been seen as one of the season’s biggest matchups — and nothing that has happened this season has changed that.