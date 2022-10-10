JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘expected to play’ vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of three Kansas City Chiefs players who are officially listed as questionable entering Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs listed Smith-Schuster with quad and hamstring injuries — and said he fully practiced Thursday and Friday before he was limited on Saturday.

But according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith-Schuster is “expected to play” when the Chiefs take GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football.

#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's listed as questionable with quad and hamstring injuries, is expected to play tonight against the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

Smith-Schuster is an important piece for head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. After tight end Travis Kelce (34), Smith-Schuster has been Mahomes’ most targeted pass-catcher (27).

In four games for Kansas City, the 25-year-old has compiled 19 catches for 224 yards. He is still seeking his first touchdown in a Chiefs uniform.

There is still no word on whether defensive end Mike Danna or right guard Trey Smith — who were also listed as questionable — will play against the Raiders. Kicker Harrison Butker has already been ruled out for the game.