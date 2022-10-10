Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch Monday Night Football

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs face their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. The game will be carried on ESPN (locally on KCTV/5).

The Chiefs come into the matchup with a 3-1 record following their 41-31 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The Raiders are 1-3 after a 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

But this game isn’t about either team’s current record. Instead, it’s about the last six seasons that Kansas City has won the AFC West. Just like the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas made offseason moves specifically to help them move the Chiefs from the top of the division. In the Raiders’ case, that included trading their first and second-round picks from last April’s NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for wide receiver Davante Adams, signing former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones and trading EDGE Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

But so far, the Raiders — including star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby — have collected just five sacks. That’s the league’s lowest total. The team is also allowing the NFL’s sixth-worst passer rating (103.2) to opposing quarterbacks — although the team has been strong against the run, currently ranking the league’s sixth-lowest rushing yards per attempt (3.9). Meanwhile, the offense — which has been targeting Adams almost twice as often as any other player — ranks ninth, averaging 24.0 points per game.

Facing the Raiders’ defense will be a Kansas City offense under quarterback Patrick Mahomes that currently leads the lead in scoring (32.3 points per game) — along with a defense that ranks only 20th in points allowed with 24.0 points per game. The Chiefs have also been strong against the run — currently ranking second with 3.3 yards allowed per attempt — but also weak against the pass, where they have allowed the league’s fourth-worst opposing quarterback rating (104.6).

That all adds up to what looks like an aerial shootout between two teams that have been bitter rivals since they became original franchises of the American Football League in 1960.

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Monday, October 10, 2022

7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Monday, October 10, 2022 Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 75, winds S at 6 mph

Partly cloudy and 75, winds S at 6 mph Matchup history: 68-53-2 (regular season)

68-53-2 (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook

