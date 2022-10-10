Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch Monday Night Football

The Game
The Kansas City Chiefs face their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. The game will be carried on ESPN (locally on KCTV/5).
The Chiefs come into the matchup with a 3-1 record following their 41-31 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The Raiders are 1-3 after a 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
But this game isn’t about either team’s current record. Instead, it’s about the last six seasons that Kansas City has won the AFC West. Just like the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas made offseason moves specifically to help them move the Chiefs from the top of the division. In the Raiders’ case, that included trading their first and second-round picks from last April’s NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for wide receiver Davante Adams, signing former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones and trading EDGE Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
But so far, the Raiders — including star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby — have collected just five sacks. That’s the league’s lowest total. The team is also allowing the NFL’s sixth-worst passer rating (103.2) to opposing quarterbacks — although the team has been strong against the run, currently ranking the league’s sixth-lowest rushing yards per attempt (3.9). Meanwhile, the offense — which has been targeting Adams almost twice as often as any other player — ranks ninth, averaging 24.0 points per game.
Facing the Raiders’ defense will be a Kansas City offense under quarterback Patrick Mahomes that currently leads the lead in scoring (32.3 points per game) — along with a defense that ranks only 20th in points allowed with 24.0 points per game. The Chiefs have also been strong against the run — currently ranking second with 3.3 yards allowed per attempt — but also weak against the pass, where they have allowed the league’s fourth-worst opposing quarterback rating (104.6).
That all adds up to what looks like an aerial shootout between two teams that have been bitter rivals since they became original franchises of the American Football League in 1960.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Monday, October 10, 2022
- Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 75, winds S at 6 mph
- Matchup history: 68-53-2 (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Carl Cheffers (51), umpire Brandon Cruse (22), down judge Mike Carr (63), line judge Jeff Seeman (45), field judge Nate Jones (33), side judge Eugene Hall (103), back judge Matt Edwards (96), replay official Kevin Brown and replay assistant Karlton Derrick.
- Pageantry: Colors: Overland Park Police Department honor guard. National Anthem: recording artist Erica Campbell. Flyover: U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. Drum Deck Honoree: University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self. Spirit Leader: 17-year breast cancer survivor Renee Jeria
- Television broadcast: with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), KLAS (CBS/8-Las Vegas) and nationwide on ESPN.
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Raiders radio broadcast: with Jason Horowitz and Lincoln Kennedy on KRLV (920 AM-Las Vegas), KOMP (92.3 FM-Las Vegas) and Raiders Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225
- Enemy SB Nation site: Silver and Black Pride
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 2:30 p.m.
- Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
- COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
7:15 pm
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
