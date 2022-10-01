Chiefs rule out Harrison Butker vs. Buccaneers, plus 1 other roster move

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it official: kicker Harrison Butker will miss his third straight game on Sunday night, as team travels to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team announced that Butker would be out on their official Twitter account.

We have ruled out K Harrison Butker for Sunday's game.



We activated Practice Squad players LB Elijah Lee and K Matthew Wright via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/Rj2oYaFTAi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 1, 2022

The Chiefs elevated practice-squad kicker Matthew Wright to their active roster to replace Butker.

“We brought two guys in to work out,” explained special teams coordinator Dave Toub this week. “[Wright] was the one who was better. Neither of the two guys that we brought in were at the other six-man [kicker tryout] the two weeks before. So these are two different players that had more game experience, and Matt did a real good job in his workout. He had a great workout.”

Wright last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (more on his qualifications here).

The Chiefs also announced that linebacker Elijah Lee would be elevated to the active roster. From the outside looking in, it seems as though Lee has agreed to work with the Chiefs regarding his status. Despite being off and on the active roster and practice squad, Lee’s been active in all three of the Chiefs’ regular-season games. Both Wright and Lee will be back to the practice squad on Monday.

The Chiefs also noted that offensive assistant Dan Williams would not travel with the team due to personal reasons — and that offensive quality control coach Porter Ellett would fill his role on the sideline.