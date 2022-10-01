Chiefs-Buccaneers: Daily fantasy showdown picks for Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night. What is the best Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup for this game?

Okay... so, I was slightly off on my lineup in Week 3 — but! I’m playing it a lot more cautiously this week — especially considering that the Buccaneers have held their opponents to a total of 27 points over three weeks. That defense is nothing to be scoffed at. The issue is the Tampa Bay offense, which has put up just 41 points over the first three games. But when a team’s defense is on lockdown, a low-scoring offense doesn’t lead to many problems. Just ask the 2000 Ravens.

Here’s what I’ve come up with for Week 4.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Travis Kelce $16,200 19.0 Flex Leonard Fournette $10,400 13.4 Flex Chris Godwin $8,400 6.5 Flex JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,000 10.3 Flex Chiefs D/ST $4,400 7.0 Flex Buccaneers D/ST $3,200 15.0

Captain Pick

Tight end Travis Kelce

At the moment, Kelce is the Chiefs’ most reliable weapon. While he had a bad game against the Colts, I can’t expect him to do that two weeks in a row. He’ll have a bounce-back week and help Kansas City fill the void left by a wide receiver corps that has shown little chemistry.

Flex Picks

Running back Leonard Fournette

Fournette is a beast. And while the Chiefs’ defensive front showed last week that it is the strongest part of the defense, I fully expect Willie Gay’s absence to affect how Fournette is used. After last week’s receiving performance, I expect Fournette to see more targets as well.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin

Godwin has missed two games this season. While he’s still questionable, I believe that he’ll be hungry; he’ll want to get back on the field and see some more targets — especially after the way Tampa Bay’s players just flopped around on the field against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. If he plays, expect fireworks from Godwin.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

This wideout is due for a good game. While Smitch-Schuster has never really been the flashy wide receiver the Chiefs need, he was a reliable guy for the Pittsburgh Steelers during his time there. To get him involved, head coach Andy Reid needs to use him for short-yardage plays. He only has 14 receptions for 178 yards and no touchdowns. Get the ball to Smith-Schuster!

Chiefs defense and special teams

The explanation for these defenses being here are the same. This will be a defensive game with low scoring and lots of messy offense. The Chiefs have given up 65 total points over the last three weeks. While that seems like a lot, 24 of those were against the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense. Even with Tom Brady at quarterback, the Buccaneers are not super high-powered. Against the Chiefs. I expect 17 points at most.

Buccaneers defense and special teams

Again, this will be a defensive game. The Buccaneers allowing just 27 points over the last three weeks is a ridiculous figure. They’ll hold the Chiefs down well.

There is no doubt in my mind that this will be a very tough matchup for Kansas City. The Buccaneers have a very good defense — and they’ll use that to their advantage. However, I also believe the Chiefs will come out with the win. I made the lineup as such: balanced and defensive.

As always... bet responsibly.