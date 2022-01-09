Chiefs to play in Wild Card Weekend’s Sunday Night Football

The NFL has announced game times for next weekend’s Wild Card Weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The league revealed the full schedule on Sunday Night Football.

Note that both the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have playoff bye weeks as the top seeds in their respective conferences.

With the Las Vegas Raiders’ 35-32 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders clinched the No. 5 seed and open the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in the primetime game on Saturday night.