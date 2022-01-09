Chiefs to host Steelers in Wild Card round barring Sunday night tie

The Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

In the NFL’s early slate, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans 28-25, clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference bye. The win locked the Chiefs into the No. 2 seed, meaning Kansas City will be participating in Wild Card Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium next week. There are two timeslots on Saturday, three timeslots on Sunday and a Monday night timeslot (kickoff times will be announced after the conclusion of Week 18).

Other results around the AFC have led to the Chiefs likely hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first playoff game. The Steelers’ 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens — combined with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 26-11 upset win over the Indianapolis Colts — makes the Steelers the AFC’s No. 7 seed. That result will hold unless the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders tie on Sunday Night Football.

In the case of a tie, the Chiefs would host the Raiders. A Sunday Night Football winner will clinch the No. 6 seed and play the AFC’s No. 3 seed — an opponent still to be determined by Sunday’s late games. The Chiefs last hosted the Steelers two weeks ago. They won that Week 16 game 36-10.