Sunday games discussion

The NFL’s Season Finale Weekend continues after the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys won their Saturday games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. 14 other games are on tap — including the one that is of the greatest importance to Kansas City fans.
Let’s talk about today’s games!
- Tennessee Titans (11-5) at Houston Texans (4-12) Noon CBS (locally on KCTV/5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at Cleveland Browns (7-9) Noon FOX (locally on WDAF/4)
- Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) Noon CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-8) Noon CBS
- Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1) Noon FOX
- Washington Football Team (6-10) at New York Giants (4-12) Noon FOX
- Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9) Noon FOX
- San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at Los Angeles Rams (12-4) 3:25 p.m. FOX (locally on WDAF/4)
- New England Patriots (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (8-8) 3:25 p.m. CBS (locally on KCTV/5)
- New York Jets (4-12) at Buffalo Bills (10-6) 3:25 p.m. CBS
- Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) 3:25 p.m. CBS
- Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at Arizona Cardinals (11-5) 3:25 p.m. FOX
- New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9) 3:25 p.m. FOX
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Las Vegas Raiders 7:20 p.m. NBC (locally on KSHB/41)
