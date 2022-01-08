Andy Reid provides 3 injury updates after Chiefs’ win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had two injuries to discuss following the team’s 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

ESPN reported during the game that wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an injury to his heel during warmups — and after the second quarter, running back Darrel Williams didn’t play, either.

“With Tyreek Hill, we held him out for most of the game — although he jumped in and played a little bit,” explained Reid. “Then Darrel Williams had a toe that was bothering him —his big toe. Other than that, I think we’re OK.”

Tight end Travis Kelce looked to be a little banged up on the game's last play. Kelce was hit as he brought in a 12-yard pass to seal the game. Asked about the play, Reid added that he believed Kelce to be fine.

With Hill and Williams being key players in the offense, this will be a topic to monitor as the week begins. The Chiefs would greatly benefit from a playoff bye week given the injuries. That, however, will take the Houston Texans upsetting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.