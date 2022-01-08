Chiefs vs. Broncos: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in the early Saturday game as part of the league’s “Season Finale” weekend. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
Travis Kelce strikes first
Mahomes to Kelce for 6. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/0sLKYsIJni— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 8, 2022
Patrick Mahomes doing Patrick Mahomes things
The cross-body Mahomes magic. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/XU67vtekXP— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 8, 2022
Mahomes takes off
Patrick can run! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9Wl6WYhycl— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 8, 2022
McKinnon goes pinball to score six points
Hello, Jerick McKinnon (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2PQA9n6WBT— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 8, 2022
Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton change the game
Our Mizzou Tiger is better than yours sorry @MileHighReport pic.twitter.com/3OJzq2JbBK— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 9, 2022
