Chiefs vs. Broncos: highlights from the game

Rounding up the Chiefs’ best plays from Week 18.

By Pete Sweeney
It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in the early Saturday game as part of the league’s “Season Finale” weekend. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:

Travis Kelce strikes first

Patrick Mahomes doing Patrick Mahomes things

Mahomes takes off

McKinnon goes pinball to score six points

Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton change the game

