 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill playing through heel issue vs. Broncos

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was limited on the team’s opening drive in their Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. With Hill not on the official injury report headed into the game, many wondered why that was the case.

Then ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge came through with the note on the broadcast.

Hill tweaked his heel during warmups, so the Chiefs are choosing to limit his snaps. However, he was on the field for the team’s opening score — a receiving touchdown to Travis Kelce.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and kicker Harrison Butker already slipped on a messy, muddy turf at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. It is thus wise for the Chiefs to be cautious with Hill.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...