 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Broncos: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It’s the final week of the NFL’s regular season — and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road against the Denver Broncos.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...