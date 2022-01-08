Chiefs vs. Broncos inactives: Bobby Massie out, Kyle Long in

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), cornerback Deandre Baker, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and quarterback Shane Buechele will not dress for the game — but left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and reserve offensive lineman Kyle Long will both be be active.

Here are the Chiefs' inactives for today's game against Denver:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB DeAndre Baker

OT Prince Tega Wanogho



Additionally, OT Lucas Niang was placed on IR. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 8, 2022

On Thursday’s final injury report for the matchup, only Edwards-Healire and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) were given an injury status for the game; both were declared out. But on Friday, the Chiefs put Niang on their Reserve/Injured list, which removed him from the active roster. As such, he didn’t need to be declared inactive for Saturday’s game.

The rest of the Chiefs’ players were all practicing fully by the end of the week, so the rest of the inactives should be considered healthy scratches for the final regular-season game.

Brown missed the Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a calf injury suffered during pre-game warmups. He was limited in Tuesday’s practice, but was a full participant the rest of the week. He is likely to start against Denver. We should again expect to see reserve offensive lineman Andrew Wylie step in at right tackle for Niang.

This will mark the first time this season that Long as been active for a game.

With so few of their players injured — and with no active-roster players on the Reserve/COVID list — Kansas City did not choose to elevate any practice-squad players for the matchup with Denver.

The Broncos have also released their list of inactives for the game. Cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (calf), Ronald Darby (shoulder) and Nate Hairston (illness) — along with right tackle Bobby Massie, who is a surprise inactive — will all miss the Chiefs game. But defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle/illness), placekicker Brandon McManus (COVID) and punter Sam Martin (COVID) will dress.

On the Broncos’ Thursday injury report, Surtain and Darby had both been declared out. On Friday, both were placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. Hairston was listed as questionable on Thursday, but was added to the team’s Reserve/COVID list on Friday. Since all three are now off the active roster, none are listed as inactive for Saturday’s game. Harris, McManus and Martin were all listed as questionable on Friday.

On Friday, Denver activated tackle Quinn Bailey and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from their practice squad to their active roster. The team also activated McManus and Martin from their Reserve/COVID list to the active roster and elevated practice-squad defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix for the game against Kansas City. All of them are active for the matchup.

Denver had already added other three players to their injured reserve this week: guard Dalton Risner (elbow), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder).