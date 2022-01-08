The latest

Christian McCaffrey: 3 Teams that could trade for Panthers running back | FanSided

Christian McCaffrey trading partner No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs offense is back on track this season after a slow start but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to improve their roster. While they could add some talent in the draft, there’s also a place for McCaffrey in their offense. A dual-threat who can hurt teams in the passing game just as much as in the running game, McCaffrey would add another element to an already dangerous offense. Yes, it’s true the Chiefs already have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he has yet to really prove he’s a transcendent star. In 2021, he’s averaging just over 50 yards per game on the ground and 12.9 through the air. McCaffrey would be risky due to the injury concerns but the fact that they have another capable back could help them feel confident in taking the gamble.

Chiefs Linked to Young Star Looking for ‘Fresh Start’ in 2022 | Heavy.com

Steve Wyche of NFL Network said he thinks that Ridley and Atlanta are looking for a “fresh start.” “I’d think so. The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start,” Wyche told 92.9 The Game. The Draft Network’s Justin Melo named three teams he believes should be interested in trading for the Alabama product, and names the Kansas City Chiefs as one of them. This is, of course, under the expectation that Ridley wants to continue playing in the NFL. “Sticking with the ever-competitive AFC West, Kansas City’s offense would benefit greatly from adding another talented pass-catching weapon to help support the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce,” Melo wrote. “Talks of acquiring a legitimate No. 2 receiver opposite Hill have been rampant over the last few seasons, but general manager Brett Veach has had difficulties doing so while navigating salary cap issues due to a plethora of talented players on both sides of the ball (it’s a good problem to have).”

Can the Broncos beat the Chiefs? | Mile High Report (Denver Broncos SB Nation site)

3rd and 3 Since the Von Miller trade, the Broncos’ pass rush is extremely reliant on Fangio to generate pressure, which could be problematic against a QB no one smart blitzes. What can Denver do to slow down Mahomes? Childs: Whatever Vic Fangio has done in the past against Patrick Magomes has seemingly worked — certainly in the eyes of the scoreboard. Every time these two teams play, Broncos fans must come away so frustrated because, in the large part, the defense has done more than enough to put their team in a position to win. Unfortunately for the Broncos defense, the offense simply has not played up to the level of their counterparts. Although I must admit I am intrigued to see what Denver throws at Mahomes in this particular matchup — when the first meeting occurred, the Chiefs were in the middle of an offensive slump that looked never-ending. Now here we are on the back of four good games from Mahomes, it will be interesting to see if Denver can find similar success.

NFL Week 18 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, bold predictions, odds, injuries and more | ESPN

Stat to know: Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has 59 combined receiving yards over his past two games, his second fewest in a two-game span over the past five seasons. But Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has three touchdown catches over that span. His career high for a three-game span is four. Teicher’s pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13 Legwold’s pick: Chiefs 28, Broncos 16

Chiefs Announce “One Team One Vision” Postseason Campaign for 2021 Playoffs Presented by Hy-Vee | The Mothership

As the Chiefs prepare for the 2021 Playoffs presented by Hy-Vee, the club has announced details for the “One Team One Vision” postseason campaign that will focus on showcasing Chiefs fans, and will include a special merchandise collaboration, a gamified pop-up booth, a social media sweepstakes and a community-based donation drive. In an effort to showcase the fans and their unparalleled support, the team has members of Chiefs Kingdom playing a large and visible role in this year’s campaign. On social media, outdoor advertising and in the club’s playoff commercials, the fans who have been with the team throughout the ups and downs will fuel the Chiefs creative efforts.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh invests in OL instead of QB, Saints’ Sean Payton gets new signal-caller | CBS Sports

David Ojabo LB Kansas City Melvin Ingram has been a suitable option on the edge, which allowed Chris Jones to move back inside to a more natural role. Ingram will turn 33 years old in the spring, so Ojabo would be a welcomed youthful infusion as Kansas City looks for a suitable future.

Las Vegas Raiders want to beat Los Angeles Chargers to make NFL playoffs, not settle for tie | ESPN

“Hopefully I speak for everyone, but for me, I’m not even going to watch anything,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “I hope the TVs are all off. I hope no one’s watching, and I hope our complete focus is on winning the football game. And if we can keep it to that and someone comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, we’re in,’ Oh, OK, great. I still want to go out there and still want to beat the Chargers.”

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: ‘I have the utmost respect’ for Rams WR Cooper Kupp as a receiver, blocker | NFL.com

Standing in his and the Rams’ way this weekend is a 49ers defense that’s allowed the fifth-fewest points per game (15.8) over the last four weeks. Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans understands the challenge in front of his group, recognizing the unique chemistry between Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿. If the 49ers are to advance to the playoffs, Ryans’ unit will have to find a way to keep the duo contained — as much as anyone can. “I think those guys started to mesh really well together, started to gel and they have a really good connection,” Ryans told reporters on Thursday. “That’s why you’ve seen the success that they have. Two smart players working together there, I have the utmost respect for Kupp, not only him in the passing game, but you see how he blocks in the run game. That’s where it really makes me tip my cap to the guy. He’s not afraid to get in there and block, whether there’s a defensive end, whether it’s a nickel, whether there’s a linebacker he will get in there and block. And I definitely respect him for that.”

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers | NFL.com

Upon his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, the veteran wide receiver expectedly cleared waivers on Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported via the NFL’s transaction wire. Brown, 33, was released following his disruptive actions during the Bucs’ Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. With the situation involving his former organization still ongoing, it’s unclear what the next few months will hold for Brown in regard to his NFL future.

5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Broncos

2. Getting the Broncos to third down The Broncos have had average play at quarterback all season, but after starter Teddy Bridgewater was placed on injured reserve, the situation has become worse. It has been Denver’s former starter in his place: second-year gunslinger (and former Missouri star) Drew Lock. With Lock taking the snaps, Denver has focused even more on running the ball to protect him — and that’s something with which they found success against the Chiefs in Week 13. Denver totaled 154 yards on the ground — even as they were missing Melvin Gordon, who is one of their two starting running backs. The play-making rookie Javonte Williams did the bulk of the damage — and on Saturday, he’ll have Gordon back to complement him. Denver’s best chance of winning is to stay ahead of the sticks and succeed on early-down runs — but if the Chiefs can slow the ground game and get them to third down, they’ll be in a great spot: the Broncos have the league’s 23rd-ranked third-down conversion rate — which includes converting only four of their last 21 attempts.

The Broncos have a lot of ground to make up in the AFC West with #Chiefs and Chargers. We previewed Saturday's match-up and the Broncos offseason plans to keep pace. @mikeklis joined @pgsween on this edition of the #APInterviewSeries. pic.twitter.com/urr6j7erxr — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 7, 2022

