Madden Simulation: Chiefs finish the year in Denver

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The final week of the regular season is upon us as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Denver to take on the Broncos Saturday afternoon. As we do each week, we simulated the Chiefs’ matchup in the EA Universe.

The Chiefs offense was firing on all cylinders to start this game, especially in the first quarter, when Tyreek Hill had two touchdowns and well over 100 yards. This was another game in which Patrick Mahomes spread the offense around the entire field. All the Chiefs’ skill position players were involved, but Hill and tight end Travis Kelce dominated the touches.

The Broncos offense played well with Drew Lock at quarterback. With Teddy Bridgewater due to a concussion, Lock got the start in the EA Universe, and he did not look good at all to start. Lock did show some signs of promising football late in the game, as he connected with Tim Patrick twice for touchdowns. Out of nowhere, Lock could swing momentum in the Broncos' favor as he threw up a prayer and connected with Kendall Hinton for a score that only made the game a one-possession game. Lock showed signs of promise, but a backup role seems to be his best fit, even in Madden.

The Chiefs' defense played well, even after getting lit up against the Bengals. They set the defensive tone on the first play — when Melvin Ingram laid down a huge sack of Lock. Tyrann Mathieu looked like he played with a chip on his shoulder with big hits in the end zone and an interception. Chris Jones was able to secure the sack needed for his incentive bonus.

The Chiefs showed a lack of production on offense in the second half for the second game in a row. The Broncos put up 21 in the fourth quarter alone, but it was not enough to finish a comeback on the Chiefs.

Final score: Chiefs 41, Broncos 34

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 37/45, 427 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Drew Lock 28/39, 332 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Darrel Williams 8 att, 20 yards

Javonte Williams 20 att, 115 yards

Travis Kelce 12 rec, 106 yards, 2 TD

Tyreek Hill 12 rec, 179 yards, 2 TD

Tim Patrick 8 rec, 87 yards, 2 TD

Mecole Hardman 7 rec, 67 yards

Nick Bolton 14 total (5 solo), 1 sack

Chris Jones 6 total (4 solo), 1 sack

That’s it in the EA Universe for the Chiefs’ regular season. Next up, it’s the playoffs!