Fan confidence in Chiefs dips slightly following loss to Bengals

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we share the updated confidence of Chiefs fans before going to a nationwide evaluation of Kansas City’s two best offensive weapons.

Confidence was extremely high for Chiefs fans last week, with 97% of fans saying they were confident in the team's direction and 71% of those fans believing the Chiefs would wrap up the No. 1 seed and AFC bye week in Week 17. For that to happen, the Chiefs needed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans needed to drop their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Neither result occurred, and as a result, the Chiefs dipped seven percentage points in the confidence rating — 90%. According to DraftKings Sportsbook (at the time of this writing), the Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites to beat the Denver Broncos in their final regular-season game.

A new day in the AFC?

In league-wide voting, 55% of fans said they would take Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins over Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce (45%) in fantasy football over the next three seasons. This likely has to do with age more so than it has to do with talent. Chase and Higgins are 21 and 22, respectively, while Hill and Kelce are 27 and 32, respectively.

