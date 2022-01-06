Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss second straight game

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Saturday, the Chiefs will be in Colorado to finish their regular-season schedule against the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Orlando Brown T Calf LP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP FP FP - Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP FP FP -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Patrick Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LP LP DNP OUT Shelby Harris DE Ankle LP DNP DNP QUEST Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP DNP QUEST Dalton Risner K Rsv/COVID - - - QUEST Teddy Bridgewater K Rsv/COVID - - - QUEST Kareem Jackson G Elbow DNP IR N/A N/A Brandon McManus QB Concussion DNP IR N/A N/A Sam Martin S Back/Shoulder DNP IR N/A N/A Noah Fant TE Quad LP LP FP - Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LP LP FP - Javonte Williams RB Knee LP LP FP - Drew Lock QB Rt Shoulder LP LP FP - Shamar Stephen DL Quad LP LP FP -

Some notes

Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) are officially out for the game. The Chiefs will likely place Niang on injured reserve on Friday, while Edwards-Helaire will miss his second game in a row and seventh game this season. Darrel Williams will once again start in his place.

Offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. (calf), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) finished the practice week strong and the expectation is that Brown will make his return to the lineup at left tackle following his one-game absence.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on rookie defensive end Josh Kaindoh, who has been practicing the last few weeks but is still on injured reserv e: “I think we have a pretty good shot at it. It won’t be this week, right now, but we have a shot at getting him back (for the playoffs), yes.”

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) will start against the Chiefs despite his injury. He is listed without a status and is good to go.

The Broncos placed three players on injured reserve this week , ruling them out for Sunday: quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), offensive guard Dalton Risner (elbow) and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder).

The Broncos have ruled out cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II (calf) and Ronald Darby (shoulder), a break for the Chiefs when it comes to playing on offense in this game. Defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) and cornerback/special teamer Nate Hairston (illness) are questionable.

It's worth noting that the team also listed punter Sam Martin and kicker Brandon McManus as questionable, though they remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It sounds like they have a chance to play should they clear the protocols in time.

