...except it’s not in the NFL. The former Kansas City Chiefs head coach (2009-11) — who went on to be the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and... Riverview High School — is back in pro football.

Haley was named the head coach of the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits on Thursday.