Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Orlando Brown back to full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Saturday, the Chiefs will be in Colorado to finish their regular-season schedule against the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Elbow
|DNP
|IR
|-
|-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|IR
|-
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|IR
|-
|-
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|-
|-
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Quad
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Rt Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Quad
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) did not practice for the second day in a row. That’s the bad news for the Chiefs.
- The good news is that the three starters who were limited on Wednesday — offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. (calf), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) — were full participants on Wednesday.
- The Broncos placed three players on injured reserve, ruling them out for Sunday: quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), offensive guard Dalton Risner (elbow) and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder). Cornerback Pat Surtain II (calf) remained out of practice on Wednesday.
- Defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) did not practice Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday. Six other Broncos were limited, while cornerback/special teamer Nate Hairston missed the workout due to illness.
- The Broncos are counting on quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) to start against the Chiefs despite his limited status on Tuesday and Wednesday.
