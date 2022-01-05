Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Orlando Brown back to full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Saturday, the Chiefs will be in Colorado to finish their regular-season schedule against the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP - - Orlando Brown T Calf LP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP FP - - Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP FP - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Dalton Risner G Elbow DNP IR - - Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP IR - - Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP IR - - Shelby Harris DE Ankle LP DNP - - Patrick Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP - - Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP - - Noah Fant TE Quad LP LP - - Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LP LP - - Javonte Williams RB Knee LP LP - - Drew Lock QB Rt Shoulder LP LP - - Shamar Stephen DL Quad LP LP - - Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LP LP - -

Some notes

Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) did not practice for the second day in a row. That’s the bad news for the Chiefs.

The good news is that the three starters who were limited on Wednesday — offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. (calf), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) — were full participants on Wednesday.

The Broncos placed three players on injured reserve, ruling them out for Sunday: quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), offensive guard Dalton Risner (elbow) and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder). Cornerback Pat Surtain II (calf) remained out of practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) did not practice Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday. Six other Broncos were limited, while cornerback/special teamer Nate Hairston missed the workout due to illness.

The Broncos are counting on quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) to start against the Chiefs despite his limited status on Tuesday and Wednesday.

