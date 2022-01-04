 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TRANSACTION: Chris Lammons, Khalen Saunders designated to return from IR

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

The designations for defensive back Chris Lammons (ankle) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) begin a 21-day window in which the players can practice before the Kansas City Chiefs need to add them to the active 53-man roster.

Lammons plays on all four phases of special teams for the Chiefs. When active, Saunders was playing around 35% of the team’s defensive snaps.

