Chiefs vs. Broncos Tuesday injury report: 3 Chiefs limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Saturday, the Chiefs will be in Colorado to finish their regular-season schedule against the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Elbow
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Quad
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Quad
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs that did not practice in offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) — as well as offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. (calf), who was limited — were to be expected (more on their statuses here).
- In addition to Brown, linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were limited.
- The Broncos have several key starters who did not practice on Tuesday — quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), cornerback Pat Surtain II (calf) and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder). Bridgewater won’t play against Kansas City. Surtain and Jackson are still possibilities. Jackson was questionable with the listed back and shoulder injuries before compiling eight tackles against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
- Left guard Dalton Risner (elbow) — also out of practice — has a partial UCL tear and he will not play against the Chiefs. Second-year guard Netane Muti filled in for Risner last week.
- The Broncos are counting on quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) to start against the Chiefs despite his limited status on Tuesday. Six other Broncos were limited.
Loading comments...