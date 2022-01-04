 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Broncos Tuesday injury report: 3 Chiefs limited

This Saturday, Kansas City finishes the regular season against Denver.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Saturday, the Chiefs will be in Colorado to finish their regular-season schedule against the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP - - -
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP - - -
Orlando Brown T Calf LP - - -
Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - -
Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Dalton Risner G Elbow DNP - - -
Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP - - -
Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP - - -
Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP - - -
Noah Fant TE Quad LP - - -
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LP - - -
Javonte Williams RB Knee LP - - -
Drew Lock QB Shoulder LP - - -
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LP - - -
Shamar Stephen DL Quad LP - - -
Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs that did not practice in offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) — as well as offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. (calf), who was limited — were to be expected (more on their statuses here).
  • In addition to Brown, linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were limited.
  • The Broncos have several key starters who did not practice on Tuesday — quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), cornerback Pat Surtain II (calf) and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder). Bridgewater won’t play against Kansas City. Surtain and Jackson are still possibilities. Jackson was questionable with the listed back and shoulder injuries before compiling eight tackles against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
  • Left guard Dalton Risner (elbow) — also out of practicehas a partial UCL tear and he will not play against the Chiefs. Second-year guard Netane Muti filled in for Risner last week.
  • The Broncos are counting on quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) to start against the Chiefs despite his limited status on Tuesday. Six other Broncos were limited.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...