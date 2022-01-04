Chiefs vs. Broncos Tuesday injury report: 3 Chiefs limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Saturday, the Chiefs will be in Colorado to finish their regular-season schedule against the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP - - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP - - - Orlando Brown T Calf LP - - - Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Dalton Risner G Elbow DNP - - - Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP - - - Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP - - - Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP - - - Noah Fant TE Quad LP - - - Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LP - - - Javonte Williams RB Knee LP - - - Drew Lock QB Shoulder LP - - - Shelby Harris DE Ankle LP - - - Shamar Stephen DL Quad LP - - - Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LP - - -

Some notes