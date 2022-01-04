Andy Reid provides several Chiefs injury updates ahead of Broncos’ game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Tuesday, as his team began preparations to play the Denver Broncos — now set for Saturday as part of the NFL’s “Season Finale” weekend.

First, Reid ruled out offensive lineman Lucas Niang — while also saying running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a chance to play. Niang tore his patellar tendon in the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, while Edwards-Helare missed the game entirely due to a bruised shoulder.

On Tuesday, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. — who was a late scratch for the game due to injury — was back on the field.

“He did everything,” said Reid of Brown. “Again, he had tweaked his calf, which is not a fun thing to tweak before the game — and he’s a tough kid who loves to play the game, so if he says he’s got something, then there’s something there. He was out there today and going, so we’ll just see as we go through the week.”

With Brown down and Niang getting hurt, the Chiefs had to adjust on the fly. Joe Thuney slid from left guard to left tackle and Nick Allegretti entered the game at left guard.

“I thought the offensive line — in general — did a good job,” said Reid. “Those guys, for having to jump in, in Allegretti’s situation and Joe [Thuney] having to jump over to the left tackle spot. My hat goes off to them. They did a nice job.”

The Chiefs have options along the line — but as they learned in the playoffs last season, depth can make the difference in winning a championship. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers was placed on injured reserve in mid-November.

“His back’s feeling a little bit better as he goes, so we’ll just see,” said Reid of Remmers. “He’s another one that’s a real tough kid — just like what I mentioned about Orlando — and you know that he’s trying to get back. So I mean if he could be out there, he’d be out there wanting to play. Those guys, I have no questions on. But it’s still sensitive right now, but it’s making progress.”

Reid may have broken a little bit of news with his words about the 10-year veteran, who had been dealing with a knee injury at the time he was placed on IR. Remmers hurt his back near the end of last season and missed a few workouts with back spasms during training camp.

Remmers, who has 12 regular-season starts for the Chiefs over the past two seasons, is capable of playing any position along the offensive line except center. He has yet to be designated to return from injured reserve — the first step in returning to play.