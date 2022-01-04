Should Darrel Williams be the Chiefs’ starting running back?

On the latest episode of Arrowhead Pride’s Out of Structure podcast, we discussed the many storylines that came out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, answering your questions from Twitter as well.

One talking point centered around the Chiefs’ running back position, which was missing starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 16. The duo of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore combined for 125 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the game.

Williams was the primary back, earning 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also adding 19 receiving yards. His season-high for yardage also came against one of the league’s toughest run defenses entering the week.

The performance prompted a question we didn’t think we would have to seriously ask this season:

Does Darrel Williams deserve to be the starting running back?

Ron: I never thought I’d get here, but I’m starting to prefer Williams as the primary back. He has really improved this season; he’s getting more wiggle, and he can make a guy miss in space more than just being a bruiser. He’s starting to remind me of former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, who the team and head coach Andy Reid trusted to be the team’s starter in 2016.

Williams continues to take advantage of his opportunities, and his availability could make him a more reliable option than other backs right now.

Matt: I’m not there — but what I will admit, running backs, to some extent, are interchangeable; they’re the type of players that you can plug and play if you have the right offensive line. This team now has three running backs that are capable in the passing game and the running game (because Derrick Gore is getting it done too).

I won’t say that I prefer either of those guys to Edwards-Helaire, but the more he’s out and the more we see from those other two, the more interchangeable they feel.

