Week 18 AP NFL power rankings: The Chiefs’ stay at the top is short-lived

I’m not going to lie: I am still a bit mad about this past weekend’s action.

I’m mad at the officials from the Kansas City Chiefs’ game, I’m mad at the Chiefs, I’m mad at the NFL for making the Giants and Bears play each other — but the thing I am most mad about is that I actually believed that the Miami Dolphins were capable of beating a good team on the road. Silly me.

To add insult to injury, I now have to convince myself that the Houston Texans are the team that will help the Chiefs get back to the promised land.

This week’s voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Mark Gunnels, Talon Graff, Rocky Magaña, Jared Sapp, Bryan Stewart, Stephen Serda, Kristian Gumminger, and myself.

1. Green Bay Packers (2nd)

Congratulations to the Packers for securing the NFC’s number 1 seed. I wonder what this year’s excuse for failing to reach a Super Bowl will be?

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1st)

Well, the stint at the top was short-lived. A bit like the Chiefs cornerbacks’ coverage of Ja’Marr Chase.

3. Los Angeles Rams (5th)

It took a while, but the Rams eventually remembered that they were playing the Ravens — and got their act together.

4. Tennessee Titans (10th) | This week’s high riser

Despite holding the No. 1 seed, no one fancies the Titans’ chances.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4th)

Antonio Brown lived out a scenario many of us have dreamed of: to tell your boss to shove it and walk out on the job.

6. Dallas Cowboys (3rd)

The Chiefs weren’t the only team to have issues with referees this weekend.

7. Arizona Cardinals (9th)

Kept the division alive with an impressive road win in Dallas.

8. Buffalo Bills (6th)

On Sunday, Josh Allen played like the college version of Vince Young. So much fun to watch!

9. Cincinnati Bengals (8th)

I can’t even be mad at them. They played terrifically well and deserved the win.

However... No, Tom! No “However!” Give them their credit and move on.

10. New England Patriots (11th)

I swear they score 50 points at least once a season.

11. Indianapolis Colts (7th)

If they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday, then the Raiders and Chargers can kneel every down to send Indy home.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (13th)

No pressure — but if you lose to the Raiders on Sunday, then the entire league will be laughing at you.

13. San Francisco 49ers (12th)

Trey Lance wasn’t amazing — but he wasn’t bad, either. The clock is ticking for Jimmy G.

14. Baltimore Ravens (14th)

This team is so well-coached.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (20th)

Excuse me... what? The Raiders are playing a win-and-in game this week? How the hell did that happen?

16. Philadelphia Eagles (18th)

Thankfully everyone was OK after this. Jalen Hurts is a good guy, isn’t he?

This angle of the railing collapsing at FedEx Field is horrifying.



There’s a cameraman right underneath the railing. All the fans come down hard. They just barely miss Jalen Hurts. Miraculous this wasn’t way worse.



(video via @Trei_Cham)



pic.twitter.com/U6NIF6BC3E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2022

17. New Orleans Saints (19th)

In order to make the postseason, the Saints need a bit of help this weekend.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (21st)

Somehow, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record as head coach of the Steelers.

19. Minnesota Vikings (16th)

Their total points differential this season has been -15. Small margins.

20. Cleveland Browns (15th) | This week’s big faller

Before playing a down against the Steelers, they were eliminated from the playoffs. That must have sucked.

21. Miami Dolphins (17th)

Frauds.

22. Denver Broncos (22nd)

Don’t you dare even think about making Saturday’s game competitive.

23. Washingtorn Football Team (25th)

Seriously... you need a new stadium.

24. Carolina Panthers (23rd)

Matt Rhule is surely gone next week... right?

25. Seattle Seahawks (26th)

The second team of the week to lay a 50-burger on their opponent.

26. Atlanta Falcons (24th)

You’re almost on the beach, Matt Ryan.

27. Chicago Bears (27th)

What a way for Matt Nagy to sign off at Soldier Field.

28. Houston Texans (28th)

Dear Houston,

We know that we have had our differences in the past. Let’s lay them to rest. Now it is time to let bygones be bygones. This weekend, we are all one.

Go Texans!

Signed,

Chiefs Kingdom

29. New York Jets (31st)

They keep emptying the playbook — and it’s fun to watch.

30. Detroit Lions (30th)

Ameri St. Brown may have won some people their fantasy titles this week.

31. New York Giants (29th)

At this point... not even a real football team.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (32nd)

The Jaguars of the last couple of years may just be one of the worst teams of all time.