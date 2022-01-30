Filed under: Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Jan 30, 2022, 3:19pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images The AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals continues at Arrowhead Stadium. What are you thinking during the second half? More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...