NFL announces Week 18 schedule: Chiefs-Broncos to play Saturday

The NFL released its Week 18 schedule late Sunday night, and as announced, the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the first game of the final regular-season weekend as part of a Saturday doubleheader.

The Denver Broncos will host the Chiefs at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. in the Saturday primetime game.

With the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, they now need to win against the Broncos and watch for a potential Tennessee Titans loss to the Houston Texans in order to clinch the AFC’s first-round bye. The Texans host the Titans at Noon on Sunday.

The weekend features seven Sunday Noon games, six games to be kicked off at 3:25 and finishes with an AFC West primetime game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The winner of Raiders-Chargers advances to the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card team.