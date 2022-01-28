Watch episode 14 of “The Franchise” here; discussion, poll

The Kansas City Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes video series The Franchise premiered its 14th episode of season two at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Friday night.

Season 2, Episode 14: Season 2, Episode 14: On this episode of The Franchise presented by GEHA, our playoff campaign continues. Coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy reflect on the last time the Bills and Chiefs met. Then, we follow the legendary voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, through his pre-game routine as he prepares to call one of the most important games of his career. Finally, the Chiefs meet the Bills in an instant-classic Divisional playoff game. Down by three points with thirteen seconds (:13) left in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce to put the Chiefs in field goal range. After Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for the game-winning score that keep the Chiefs’ Super Bowl dreams alive.

You can watch above or by using the Chiefs’ YouTube channel.