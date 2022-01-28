Which remaining team ‘scares’ Chiefs fans the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, confidence hits a season-high — plus, we find out which remaining team scares fans the most.

Fan confidence

Yes, this is to be expected. The road was more interesting than in previous seasons — but for the fourth year in a row, the Chiefs are among the final four teams left, leading to a 99% confidence rating. That confidence extends to Vegas, with the Chiefs being regarded as 7-point favorites (according to DraftKings Sportsbook) over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

Fear in potential opponents

Let’s make this clear first: there was no option in the poll to pick, “No team scares me,” which would be a reasonable take with the way the Chiefs have been playing. Forced to make a decision, 57% of fans regard the Los Angeles Rams as the scariest team left. If the Chiefs do get by the Bengals, we have a good idea who most of Kansas City will be rooting for on Sunday evening.

National voting

Many of the national polls involved the Chiefs this week:

Seems about right.

In a wild weekend of games, this 85% is saying something when it comes to how much of an instant classic the Chiefs’ Divisional Round game became.

This is probably closer than I would have thought it might be. It is almost a coin flip between the two games for fan anticipation.

Everybody (40%) wants a Chiefs-Rams rematch (think 2018’s Monday Night Football). Nobody (11%) wants to see the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl again two years later.